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Probe ordered after video shows foreign woman tourist being harassed in Manali

According to reports, the incident was captured on CCTV, where a man made inappropriate advances toward a woman walking alone on June 3. The exact location of the video has not been confirmed yet.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 13:19 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 13:19 IST
India NewsHimachal PradeshTrendingManali

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