Probe ordered after video shows foreign woman tourist being harassed in Manali

<p>Manali: A video showing a foreign woman tourist being harassed by a young man on a Manali street in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/himachal-pradesh">Himachal's </a>Kullu district has gone viral on social media, prompting police action.</p>.<p>According to reports, the incident was captured on CCTV, where a man made inappropriate advances toward a woman walking alone on June 3. The exact location of the video has not been confirmed yet.</p>.Foreign woman traveller harassed by men in Mumbai, posts video.<p>No formal complaint has been filed in this regard so far. However, Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM) Gunjeet Singh Cheema ordered an inquiry after the video surfaced. He maintained that people damaging Himachal's image must face strict action.</p>.<p>Manali DSP K D Sharma said on Saturday that the SHO has been instructed to identify the accused seen in the footage.</p>.<p>The incident has alarmed locals and tourism stakeholders. Himachal is known worldwide as a safe, peaceful destination under the 'Atithi Devo Bhava' tradition. Traders fear such incidents will scare away solo women travellers and foreign tourists.</p>.<p>Investigation is underway, the police said. </p>