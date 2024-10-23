Public degree and Sanskrit colleges in Himachal Pradesh asked to adopt government schools nearby

<p>Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has asked all public degree and Sanskrit colleges to adopt government schools in their vicinity to share their human and infrastructure resources and facilities with them.</p>.<p>This comes weeks after the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government launched a scheme for adoption of schools by ministers, MPs, MLAs, government officers, civil society members and philanthropists.</p>.<p>In a letter sent on Tuesday to the principals of all government degree colleges and Sanskrit colleges, Higher Education Director Amarjit Sharma asked their institutes to adopt five-six or even more government schools in the vicinity.</p>.Punjab govt should handover century-old Shanan Power Project to Himachal: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.<p>The colleges have been asked to share their human and infrastructure resources, and other facilities with the students and staff of the adopted schools.</p>.<p>Sharma said that associate and assistant professor may also adopt schools of their choice independently and individually.</p>.<p>There are 89 government degree colleges and five government Sanskrit colleges in the state.</p>.<p>The college administration and staff may carry out any other activity in the school like career counseling, knowledge and experience sharing, awareness about the functioning of anti-drug squads and proper functioning of women's cells in the institutions.</p>.<p>The college staff would also guide school students about the importance of discipline and general etiquettes in life, and the students can contribute to society and nation-building.</p>.<p>He also asked them to educate the students and staff regarding NAS (National Achievement Survey) and PARAKH (Performance Assessment, Review, and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development), the communique said.</p>.<p>The letter said some government colleges have already started the initiative.</p>