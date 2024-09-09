Rain leads to closure of over 60 roads in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: Over 60 roads have been blocked in Himachal Pradesh following rains in the past days, officials said on Monday.

A maximum of 30 roads were closed in Shimla, 16 in Mandi, 10 in Kangra, two in Kullu and one each in Kinnaur, Una, Sirmaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts, the state emergency operation centre (SEOC) said.

As many as 17 power schemes are also disrupted in the state, the SEOC said.