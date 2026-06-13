Russian tourist found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kasol homestay

<p>Kullu: A 29-year-old Russian woman tourist was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the washroom of a homestay in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/himachal-pradesh">Himachal Pradesh’</a>s Kasol on Saturday, police said.</p>.<p>The woman came to Kasol, a hamlet tucked in the Parvati Valley popular among Israeli, Russian and Ukrainian tourists, and was staying at the homestay with her friend, they said.</p>.Tourist found dead in Gokarna.<p>On Saturday, her friend found her in an unconscious state in the washroom, and said she died before medical help could arrive, police said.</p>.<p>On being informed by local panchayat representatives, a police team from Manikaran reached the spot and sent the body to the regional hospital in Kullu for a post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death, officials said.</p>.<p>“The autopsy report will reveal whether she died due to medical complications, or any other cause. The woman's friend also did not suspect foul play during initial questioning," a police officer said.</p>.<p>The Russian Embassy in Delhi has been informed following international protocol, the officer said, adding that the matter is under investigation. </p>