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Russian tourist found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kasol homestay

The woman came to Kasol, a hamlet tucked in the Parvati Valley popular among Israeli, Russian and Ukrainian tourists, and was staying at the homestay with her friend, they said.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 14:47 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 14:47 IST
India NewsCrimeHimachal Pardesh

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