School washed away in Himachal, fellow students desperately remember their close friends

Recalling the harrowing incident, physical education teacher Ravinder, whose room was just two minutes walk from the school, said, "I heard the deafening sound and rushed towards the school and rescued the Chowkidar Dhyan Chand and one student but could not save other eight students as gushing flood waters swallowed the school within no time."

"There are 72 students in the school and the eight students who were swept away were students of Class IX, X and Plus two and all of them were very good in studies and sports," he added.