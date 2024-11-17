Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

Seven injured in dispute over temple between two Hindu groups in Shimla, FIR registered

The premises of the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram, located within the Brahmo Samaj property near the Vidhan Sabha was also damaged in the conflict, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 10:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2024, 10:48 IST
India NewsShimlaHimachal PradeshtempleHindu

Follow us on :

Follow Us