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Six including five tourists from Gujarat dead in Chamba after car falls into gorge; four injured

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, but the injured people said the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a sharp curve.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 09:19 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 09:19 IST
India NewsHimachal PradeshChambagorge

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