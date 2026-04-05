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Snow, rain in Himachal; MeT issues orange warning for hailstorms

The Shimla Meteorological Office issued an orange warning on Saturday for hailstorms in four to five districts on April 7 and 8.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 19:38 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 19:38 IST
India NewsSnowfallRainfallIndia Meteorological DepartmentHimachal Pradesh

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