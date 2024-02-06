Snowfall, rain disrupt traffic in Himachal; 4 NH among 473 roads shut

Of the total, 153 roads were closed for vehicles in Lahaul and Spiti, 134 in Shimla, 68 in Kullu, 61 in Chamba, 46 in Mandi, eight in Sirmaur, two in Kinnaur and one in Kangra.

In the past 24 hours, Khadrala received 4 cm of snow, Bharmour 3 cm, Kufri 2 cm, Gondla 1.3 cm and Sangla 0.5 cm while Kalpa, Kukumseri, Narkanda and Keylong received traces of snow, according to data shared by the MeT office.

The snowfall also increased the tourist footfall in the state Shimla which witnessed an increase in the tourist arrival from 30-70 per cent last weekend, said Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders Association president M K Seth, while pinning his hope on February for a good season.