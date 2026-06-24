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Homeindiahimachal pradesh

Social audit of govt schools in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur finds no school building meets infrastructure standards

It also found that none of the surveyed schools had access to professional counselling services.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 05:47 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 05:47 IST
India Newsinfrastructuegovernment schoolBilaspurHimachal Pardesh

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