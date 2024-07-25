Soldier killed in gunfight with terrorists laid to rest in Himachal village

Una: An Indian Army soldier killed in an encounter with terrorists near Srinagar was laid to rest in his native village in the Bangana subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Una district.

The body of Naik (Gunner) Dilwar Khan (28) was brought to his village in the afternoon and he was laid to rest after state honours by the Indian Army and the local police.

Khan died of a gunshot wound, suffered during Operation Kowut in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.