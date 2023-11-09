Special campaign: Himachal Pradesh Police traces 140 missing persons

Police said that, according to an analysis, the reasons that led to missing person cases among adults included social media interactions, distress in personal life and family environment, married women unable to adjust with in-laws, deficit relationship (husband-wife and larger joint families), neglected childhood, economic reasons and love affairs.

In cases related to children, it was found that fascination to visit new places shown in social media posts and attraction towards online friends, broken family relations, drug addiction, study stress and failure in examinations, and tense family environment were among the reasons they leaving their homes.