Three held for beating man to death in Himachal's Nurpur

<p>Shimla: Three people were arrested for allegedly beating a man to death and injuring another in an inebriated state in Himachal Pradesh's Nurpur district, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The accused were identified as Vishal, Punjabi and Pushu, residents of Nurpur, police said. The deceased were identified as Baljinder and Suniel.</p>.<p>According to police, all five were drinking at a tavern when they got into a heated argument. Following this, a brawl broke out between them. The three accused beat up both Baljinder and Suniel with sticks, leaving them seriously injured.</p>.<p>Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and rushed the victims to a hospital. Baljinder was declared dead on arrival, while Suniel is undergoing treatment, police said.</p>.<p>The police also arrested the three accused. Further investigation is underway, Superintendent of Police (SP) Nurpur Ashok Rattan said.</p>