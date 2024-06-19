US lawmakers meet the Dalai Lama in India despite China's warnings

Dharamsala: A group of influential US lawmakers met exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Wednesday at his home in India's Himalayas, officials said, despite China's warnings to avoid contact with the Buddhist monk it calls a separatist.

The bipartisan group of seven met the 88-year-old Nobel peace laureate at his monastery in the northern town of Dharamsala, they said, a day after arriving to a warm reception by school children, Buddhist monks and nuns.

The team, led by Michael McCaul, a Republican representative from Texas, who also chairs the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, includes Democratic former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Issues the lawmakers are set to discuss with the Dalai Lama include a US bill that aims to press China to resolve the Tibet dispute and awaits President Joe Biden's signature, McCaul said on Tuesday.