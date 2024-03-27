Vikramaditya Singh targets BJP's Kangana Ranaut by comparing her to actor MP Sunny Deol

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday targetted BJP's Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut by indirectly comparing her to Sunny Deol, another actor-politician in the BJP camp, who has been criticised for his absences from Parliament and his Lok Sabha constituency.

The Congress leader shared on social media a purported notice from Deol appointing a 'representative' for attending meetings in his Gurdaspur constituency on his behalf.

"I pray to Lord Ram that such situation does not arise in Mandi," PWD minister Singh said Wednesday on Facebook, asking people of the constituency to think hard before casting their vote.