We are prepared, can easily compete: Anurag Thakur on 2036 Olympic bid

"The Modi government is already doing a lot for the poor. It has already lifted 25 crore from multi dimensional poverty line. More facilities will be given to them to make them prosperous." The minister also expressed high hopes from the country's athletes for the upcoming Paris Games in July-August, saying, "We should get medals in double digits." "The way we have prepared, I believe we should get medals in double digits," he reiterated when asked whether India would be able to match or better its best ever tally of seven achieved in the Tokyo edition.