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Homeindiahimachal pradesh

Week after calling landslide damages 'an act of god', NHAI agrees to pay Rs 1.80 cr compensation to Shimla orchard owner

On May 19, 2026, NHAI submitted an affidavit, where the authorities called the damages an "act of god" and refused to take the blame for orchard owner's loss.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 09:10 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 09:10 IST
India NewsShimlaLandslideHimachal PradeshlandslidesNHAINational Highways Authority of IndiaNational Green TribunalNHAI officials

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