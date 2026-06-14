'What kind of shamelessness is this': Half-naked tourists dance on car in HP's Kasol, clip goes viral

<p>A video from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/himachal-pradesh">Himachal Pradesh</a>'s Kasol has been making rounds on social media where a group of half-naked tourists were allegedly seen dancing on top of a car.</p><p>The 21-second video showed three men - two on top of the car and one sitting on the side door - dancing without clothes in Kasol and stunt riding in the mountainous settlement.</p><p>The video was posted on X along with a caption which read, "Kya fantasy hai ye kapde khol ke gaadi par ghoomne ki, wo bhi pahadon mein? Ek baar ke liye beach area mein bhi samajh aa jaye, but mountains? (What kind of fantasy is this—driving around with your clothes off, and in the mountains, of all places? One might understand it at a beach, perhaps, but in the mountains?)"</p><p>"Look at the other tourists around, local women are moving nearby too. What kind of shamelessness is this? This behaviour is nowhere to be defended. A few such people end up tarnishing the image of an entire state," the caption further read.</p>.<p>The clip which garnered over 28.2K views, also saw strong reactions from social media users who questioned such behaviour in the tourist destination.</p><p>A comment on the video <a href="https://x.com/TEJRATHORE_IN/status/2065699434852450395?s=20" rel="nofollow">read</a>, "Once the HR is visible on the car then what else you were expecting (sic)?"</p><p>Another <a href="https://x.com/yanikkumar/status/2065873064227926105?s=20" rel="nofollow">read</a>, "Inko lagta h ese nange hokar ye famous ho jayege and mst yha pr cool dikhenge. Shyd ye locals ki gaaliyo se vakif nahi. gaaliya hi sunenge aur kya (sic)."</p><p>"Our real threat is not China or Pakistan but this attitude. What more concerning that such instances are continuously increasing. We as a society are failing to inculcate high integrity morals and responsibilities in our newer generations. God knows where we are headed!!! (sic)" another <a href="https://x.com/chauhanks512/status/2065806328698896714?s=20" rel="nofollow">comment</a> read.</p><p>A social media user <a href="https://x.com/l_rasotra/status/2065826611493253558?s=20" rel="nofollow">reacted</a>, "Only extreme measures can put an end to this cringe bucket list act. They won't try this in Kashmir because of Islamists, can't try in Punjab because of Nihangs and Haryana is too polluted (sic)."</p><p>Another <a href="https://x.com/Nipun2008Vet/status/2065767840838463660?s=20" rel="nofollow">wrote</a>, "Belt treatment n media advertisement of such morons faces… Actually they have such upbringings that these manifest such symptoms…..again quality and practical education system is must (sic)."</p><p>"What else you expect from people with HR registration. Literally imagine educated people have to see and experience this everyday in the roads of HR (sic)," one of the <a href="https://x.com/TijoThomas24/status/2065719563476726212?s=20" rel="nofollow">reactions</a> from netizens said.</p>