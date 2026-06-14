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'What kind of shamelessness is this': Half-naked tourists dance on car in HP's Kasol, clip goes viral

A comment on the video read, 'We as a society are failing to inculcate high integrity morals and responsibilities in our newer generations. God knows where we are headed!'
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 06:03 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 06:03 IST
India NewsHimachal PradeshtouristsTrendingKasol

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