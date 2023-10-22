World Cup Cricket match at Dharamsala brings rival politicians together

Shimla/Dharamshala: Keeping aside their political rivalry, Congress and BJP leaders enjoyed a Cricket World Cup match between India and New Zealand at the scenic Dharamshala stadium on Sunday.

BJP leader and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur was joined by Congress leader and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, state Industries Minister Harshvardhan, BJP national president J P Nadda and Leader of Opposition in state assembly Jai Ram Thakur.