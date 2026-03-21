Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Himalayan glaciers' ice loss rates doubled since 2000: ICIMOD report

The report also highlighted a critical data gap: of those 38, only seven meet the global benchmark monitoring standards of the World Glacier Monitoring Service (WGMS).
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 12:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 March 2026, 12:45 IST
India NewsglaciersHimalayan mountain range

Follow us on :

Follow Us