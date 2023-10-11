Himanta slams Congress stand on Israel-Hamas conflict

'The CWC reiterates its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-government and to live with dignity and respect. The CWC calls for an immediate ceasefire and for negotiations to begin on all outstanding issues, including the imperative issues that have given rise to the present conflict.' The assertions in the resolution by the party's top decision-making body came a day after the Congress condemned the attacks on the people of Israel, saying violence of any type never provides any solution and it must stop.