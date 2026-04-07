<p>New Delhi: Assam Police on Tuesday (April 7) reached the residence of senior Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pawan-khera">Pawan Khera</a> after registering a case against him after he levelled allegations against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife, a move his party described as one that proved that the BJP leader is “disturbed, desperate, and rattled”.</p><p>Assam Police personnel were accompanied by their Delhi counterparts, who cordoned off the area near the residence of Khera, Congress Media and Publicity Department Chairman, in south Delhi’s Nizamuddin. He was not at his residence when the police arrived and is said to be out of town while he was in Assam on Monday.</p>.Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Swear on Bhagavad Gita': Gaurav Gogoi dares Assam CM Himanta Sarma to deny wife's multiple passports.<p>A case was registered against Khera, who held a press conference on Sunday, after Sarma refuted his allegations that his wife Riniki possesses three passports from three different countries and that he hid details of his businesses in UAE and the United States, claiming that the documents publicised by the Congress leader were fake. </p><p>Responding to police action, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge told a press conference in Guwahati that they were not scared of an FIR and would face it. Sarma alleged in Guwahati that Khera had fled to Congress-ruled Telangana.</p>.<p>Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh posted on ‘X’, “the deployment of a full army of police officials to arrest my colleague Pawan Khera for asking basic questions in the public interest proves that the Assam CM is disturbed, desperate, and rattled.”</p><p>“This is not due process but instead a witch hunt, a bully using state machinery to muzzle and silence the voice of the Opposition that is exposing his many black deeds. Those who intimidate are the ones who are afraid and have much to hide. It also proves that the CM is facing imminent defeat,” he said.</p>