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Assam Police reaches Pawan Khera's residence in Delhi after Himanta's wife files FIR against him

Assam Police personnel were accompanied by Delhi counterparts, who cordoned off the area near the residence of the Congress Media & Publicity Dept Chairman.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 08:09 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 08:09 IST
India NewsCongressAssamIndian PoliticsPawan KheraNew DelhiHimanta Biswa Sarma

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