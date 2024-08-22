Hindenburg allegations: JPC probe will set everything straight, says Salman Khurshid

When asked about Congress' demand seeking the resignation of the SEBI chairperson, was it because of the alleged conflict of interest that she has (Madhabi Puri Buch), the Congress leader said, "Absolutely, there has been a conflict of interest...there is an allegation of conflict of interest. And some of those issues have been admitted by her and her husband saying there was this conflict of interest, but we made a disclosure. And now if they have made a disclosure (what) is there to worry about? Let the JPC decide. It will set everything straight".