Hindenburg report 'only tip of iceberg', JPC probe can unravel full extent of 'Modani mega-scam', says Congress

"The demand for a JPC investigation into the Adani Mega Scam goes far beyond the revelations made by Hindenburg Research’s reports. Irregularities and wrongdoings relating to the Adani Group span every dimension of the political economy," he said.

The renewed push for a JPC probe by the Congress comes following the release of a report by US short-seller Hindenburg claiming that SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband had stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the Adani money siphoning scandal.

At a meeting of senior leaders, Congress had decided to launch a nationwide agitation demanding a JPC probe into the Adani issue on August 22 by gheraoing offices of Enforcement Directorate.

Beyond the allegations in the Hindenburg report, Ramesh claimed that the irregularities pertain to several issues, including the "misuse" of India's investigative agencies to secure "Adani monopolies" in ports, airports, cement and other critical sectors.