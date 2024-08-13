Hindenburg-SEBI row: Some people unable to digest India's fast pace of development, says VP Dhankhar

The remarks came as the opposition stepped up its attack on the government over Hindenburg's allegations against SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch, with the Congress warning of a nationwide stir if a JPC probe is not initiated. The BJP has dismissed the demand as a "sham" aimed at undermining the Indian economy Dhankhar, who flagged off a 'Tiranga Bike Rally' from Bharat Mandapam, as part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, said in his address that "Fellow citizens, our pace of development is such that we are moving ahead at a nuclear speed. Some people are unable to digest it, they want to bring obstruction and instability".