Hindi cinema personalities who passed away in 2023

New Delhi: In 2023, the Hindi film industry lost some of its brightest stars.

Here's remembering a few of them:

1. Junior Mehmood: The child star of films such as Caravan, Brahmachari and Mera Naam Joker in the late 1960s and early 1970s died on December 8 following a battle with cancer. He was 68. Born as Naeem Sayyed, the actor got his pen name from his idol Mehmood after they starred together in the 1968 film Suhaag Raat.