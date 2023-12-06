Hindi heartland comment row: DMK's Senthilkumar apologizes in Parliament

New Delhi: DMK MP D N V Senthilkumar on Wednesday expressed regret in the Lok Sabha over his controversial "north-south divide" remark which had sparked a backlash.

Kumar had on Tuesday used a pejorative to describe Hindi heartland states while attacking the ruling BJP. His comments led to ruckus and adjournment in the House, and were expunged by Speaker Om Birla later.

MPs from the ruling BJP created a ruckus over the issue on Wednesday, and the House witnessed a brief adjournment during the Question Hour over the issue.

At 12 noon, when the House reassembled for the Zero Hour, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal raised the issue, and asked if DMK leader TR Baalu, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi agree with the comments.