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Hindu civilisation declined due to political subjugation, internal shortcomings: UPSC Secretary

India's history is not merely a chronicle of political transitions, but a continuous journey of exploration in knowledge, science, and philosophy, UPSC Secretary Shashi Ranjan Kumar said.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 13:23 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 13:23 IST
India NewsUPSCHinducivilisation

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