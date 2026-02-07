<p>Mumbai: The word Hindu is not a noun but an adjective, RSS chief Dr <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mohan%20Bhagwat">Mohan Bhagwat</a> said asserting that all those living in India are Hindus.</p><p>Besides, he pointed out that “dharmanirpekshata" is a wrong word and the correct word is “pantnirpekshata”. </p><p>The observations of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=RSS">RSS </a>chief came at the two-day lecture series - “100 years of Sangh Journey - New Horizons’ - organised to mark the centenary celebrations of the RSS in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mumbai">Mumbai</a>. </p><p>The invitees have been classified into a total of 10 categories, including dignitaries from the fields of economy, judiciary, administration, arts, sports, religion, politics, corporate sector, cinema, and others. </p>.RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to be in Mumbai for centenary celebrations.<p>Among those seen at the event were actor Salman Khan, filmmaker Subhash Ghai, actor and danseuse Hema Malini, who is a BJP MP, singer Anuradha Paudwal.</p><p>Speaking about the Sangh’s journey, Dr Bhagwat said: “The Sangh has not emerged in competition with any other organization, nor has it emerged in reaction or opposition to any. Our work is done without opposing anyone. The Sangh does not seek popularity. The Sangh does not seek power. All the good works happening in the country should be done properly—that is what the Sangh is for.” </p><p>He said that from the very beginning he Sangh has already decided that apart from organizing the entire society, it has no other task to do. </p><p>“The Sangh swayamsevaks are running more than 1.3 lakh service activities without taking any money from the government and spend their own money with the cooperation of society,” he said.</p>