Hindu share in India's population fell by 7.8% between 1950 to 2015, report shows; BJP leaders blame Congress rule

This shrinking of India's majority population is the second most significant decline among the immediate neighbouring countries after Myanmar's 10 per cent. Nepal's majority Hindu community also saw a decline of 3.6 per cent in the country's population.

The report was released in May 2024 and assesses trends in 167 nations.

The authors have said that India's performance is consistent with larger global trends.

"Contrary to the noise in several quarters, careful analysis of the data shows that minorities are not just protected, but indeed thriving in India," the authors noted.

The study has clarified that it does not try to define why the numbers changed but rather looked at them to see if minorities were getting more or less representation in society.

"A decrease in the share of the majority population and a consequent increase in the share of minorities suggests that the net result of all policy actions, political decisions and societal processes is to provide a conducive environment for increasing diversity in society," the study by the PM's economic council says.

The authors concluded that India's trend suggested there is a 'conducive environment to foster diversity in the society'.

Understandably, BJP leaders were quick to jump onto the report. "This is what decades of Congress rule did to us. Left to them, there would be no country for Hindus," Amit Malviya posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Basanagouda R Patil, sharing the numbers, said "Demography is Destiny!"

Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, BJP Vice President of Andhra Pradesh, stated that under Congress' 50-year rule "Hindus were treated as eighth-class citizens in their own country."