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'Hindus never invaded any country': Dattatreya Hosabale in US

Speaking during a visit to the US, he asserted that Hindus have historically neither invaded nor subjugated other nations, and therefore 'have nothing to apologise for'.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 16:22 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 16:22 IST
India NewsUSHindusDattatreya Hosabale

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