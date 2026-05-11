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‘Hire-and-fire future’: Kharge slams Modi govt over Labour Codes, calls them biggest blow to workers since Independence

Kharge claimed the industrial relations have been shifted from 'worker rights' to 'corporate flexibility'.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 08:55 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 08:55 IST
India NewsMallikarjun KhargeIndia PoliticsLabour Codes

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