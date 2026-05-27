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'His visionary leadership will guide us forever': Congress pays tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on death anniversary

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to Nehru at his memorial at Shanti Van in Delhi.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 06:04 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 06:04 IST
India NewsCongressDelhiIndian PoliticsJawaharlal Nehru

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