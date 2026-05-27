'His visionary leadership will guide us forever': Congress pays tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on death anniversary

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> on Wednesday paid rich tributes to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jawaharlal-nehru">Jawaharlal Nehru</a> on his death anniversary, with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> saying that India's first prime minister's visionary leadership will continue to "guide us forever".</p><p>Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to Nehru at his memorial at Shanti Van here.</p><p>In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "A humble tribute to the country's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, on his death anniversary. Laying the strong foundations of modern India, he dedicated his entire life to building an inclusive, harmonious, and progressive nation."</p>.Congress leaders pay tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on death anniversary.<p>"His visionary leadership rooted in liberty, democratic principles, constitutional rights, social justice, and a scientific temper will continue to guide us forever," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, paying tributes to his great grandfather.</p><p>In a post on X, Kharge said the enduring legacy of Nehru continues to guide the spirit of India, reflecting the ideals he devoted his life to freedom, democracy, secularism and scientific temper.</p><p>"His visionary leadership still inspires our collective conscience and strengthens our commitment to an inclusive and progressive nation," the Congress chief said.</p><p>"Remembering and paying heartfelt tribute to India's first Prime Minister - 'Hind Ke Jawahar' - our inspiration, who upheld the values of truth, unity and peace throughout his life," Kharge said.</p><p>The Congress, from its official handle, said, "Humble tributes on the death anniversary of India's first Prime Minister and 'Bharat Ratna', Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Today, the entire nation remembers the architect of modern India."</p><p>India's first and longest-serving prime minister, Nehru, died in office in 1964.</p>