Historic Budget, Emergency, NEET paper leak feature in President Murmu's Parliament address

New Delhi: The people of India have given a clear and stable mandate to the Modi government for a third time, President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday as she addressed a joint sitting of Parliament.
The President also congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the high voter turnout recorded in the union territory in the recent Lok Sabha elections and lauded the Election Commission for holding the world's biggest democratic exercise.
Congratulating the new MPs in her first address to the joint sitting of Parliament after the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha, Murmu said she hoped they would act as the medium for fulfilling the aspirations of the people of India.
"A very good outcome has emerged from Jammu and Kashmir in this election. Voting records of decades have been broken," she said.
"In the last four decades, we only saw low voter turnout in Kashmir amid strikes and shutdowns. Enemies of India used to project it as the opinion of Jammu and Kashmir on the global stage. This time, the people of Jammu and Kashmir gave a befitting reply to such forces," she said.
Murmu said the whole world is talking about the 2024 elections.
"The world can see Indians have for the third time formed a government with a stable and full mandate," she said.
"This has happened after six decades. People have shown trust in my government for the third time. People of India are confident that only my government can fulfil their aspirations," she said.
"This is a stamp of approval for the mission of service and good governance that my government has run for the last 10 years," the President said.
The President added that many historic and and major economic decisions will be taken in the upcoming budget.
The budget that will be presented by the government in the next Parliament session will be a document of its futuristic vision, the President said in her first address to the joint sitting of Parliament after the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha.
"The budget will have major economic and social decisions and many historic steps will be taken. The speed of reforms will be increased to fulfil the aspirations of people," she said.
She said her government believes there should be healthy competition between states for investment.
"This is in the spirit of competitive-cooperative federalism," she added.
Murmu further said, "India has become the world's fifth-largest economy. There has been an average 8 per cent growth in the last 10 years, even though these were not normal times."
"This growth rate has been achieved despite a global pandemic and conflicts in different parts of the world. This is the result of the reforms of the last 10 years. India alone is contributing 15 per cent to global growth. My government is working to make India the world's third-largest economy," she said.
Amid the NEET row, President Murmu assured during her address that the government is fully committed to investigating the recent incidents of paper leaks and ensure that the guilty are punished.
Addressing the 18th Lok Sabha for the first time, the president said her government is working to create an environment to enable youth of the country dream big and achieve them.
As she mentioned steps taken by the government on the education front, some opposition members were heard shouting "NEET".
"If due to any reason there is obstruction in examinations it is not appropriate. Sanctity, transparency are a must in government recruitments and examinations," she said.
"The government is committed to conduct fair investigation and ensure the most stringent punishment to those guilty in the recent incidents of paper leak," she said.
There were incidents of paper leaks in some states earlier as well, the president said, stressing that there is need to rise above partisan politics and take strong steps at the national level.
The president added that Parliament has also made a strong law against paper leaks.
She added that the government is working to bring reforms in the examination process.
The President also described the imposition of Emergency in 1975 as the "biggest and darkest chapter" of direct attack on the Constitution, and said the country emerged victorious over such unconstitutional forces.
She said when the Constitution was being drafted, there were forces in the world who wished India to fail.
Even after the Constitution came into force, there were several attacks on the Constitution, she noted.
"Today is 27th June. The imposition of Emergency on June 25, 1975 was the biggest and darkest chapter of direct attack on the Constitution. The entire country felt outraged. But the country emerged victorious over such unconstitutional forces as the traditions of the republic lie at the core of India," she said.
She said her government also does not consider the Constitution of India "as just a medium of governance; rather we are making efforts to ensure that our Constitution becomes a part of public consciousness". "With this very objective in mind, my government has started celebrating November 26 as Constitution Day," Murmu noted.
Now the Constitution has also fully come into force in that part of India, our Jammu and Kashmir, where the conditions were different due to Article 370, she observed.
Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speakr Om Birla had earlier criticised the state of Emergency imposed in 1975.
Addressing the media in Parliament complex ahead of the start of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha on June 24, Modi had termed the Emergency a black spot in India's parliamentary history when the Constitution was discarded and the country turned into a prison.
Soon after his election as Lok Sabha Speaker, Birla on Wednesday had set off a firestorm by reading out a resolution condemning the imposition of Emergency as an attack on the Constitution by the then prime minister Indira Gandhi, an act that triggered vociferous protests by Congress member in the House.
Birla recalled that it was on June 26, 1975 that the country woke up to the cruel realities of Emergency, when the Congress government jailed opposition leaders, imposed many restrictions on the media and also curbed the autonomy of the Judiciary.
Addressing an event in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, Vice President Dhankhar said that under any circumstances such a day will not be witnessed in the country now.
Dhankhar said, "The country has never seen dense black clouds, which this day saw (in 1975). The biggest democracy of the world had gone in the dark in 1975. In any circumstances, India will not see such a day.
On June 25, 1975, at midnight, the then President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed declared a state of Emergency in India following advice from the then prime minister Indira Gandhi.
Elsewhere in her address, Murmu highlighted the high voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha elections and said Kashmir has given a befitting reply to the enemies of India by breaking polling records of many decades.
Murmu also said the Constitution has fully come into force in Jammu and Kashmir where things were different earlier due to Article 370.
Article 370, which accorded a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated by the Centre on August 5, 2019, and the erstwhile state was divided into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
"A very heartening aspect of this election emerged from Jammu and Kashmir. The Kashmir Valley broke all records of voter turnout of many decades. In the last four decades, we had witnessed low voter turnout amidst shutdowns and strikes in Kashmir.
"Enemies of India continued to spread false propaganda at global fora, projecting it as the opinion of Jammu and Kashmir. But this time, the Kashmir Valley has given a befitting reply to every such element within the country and outside," the President said.
According to the Election Commission, the three seats in the Kashmir Valley -- Srinagar (38.49 per cent), Baramulla (59.1 per cent) and Anantnag-Rajouri (53 per cent) -- recorded the highest voter turnout "in many decades" in the recent Lok Sabha elections.
She also noted India is providing solutions for global issues ranging from climate change to food security and from nutrition to sustainable agriculture.
Addressing the joint sitting of Parliament, she said the future is going to be a "Harit Yug" or "Green Era," and her government is taking all necessary steps in this direction, including ramping up investments in green industries, which is resulting in an increase in green jobs.
"As a Vishwa-Bandhu, India has taken initiatives in providing solutions to many global problems.We are providing various solutions for issues ranging from climate change to food security and from nutrition to sustainable agriculture," the President said.
She said India achieved its climate-related targets much ahead of schedule and its initiatives to become a Net Zero economy are an inspiration for many countries.
"We are providing various solutions for issues ranging from climate change to food security and from nutrition to sustainable agriculture. We are also running a campaign to popularise our coarse grains – Shree Anna – as a superfood across the world. On India’s initiative, the year 2023 was celebrated as the International Year of Millets worldwide," she said.
Murmu said her government is increasing renewable energy capacities manifold and promoting sunrise sectors, including semiconductors, solar, electric vehicles, green hydrogen, and batteries, in mission mode.
"A record number of countries have associated with us on our initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance," she said.
Murmu said her government is working with ambitious goals on all fronts, be it green energy or green mobility.
The government is also committed to making Indian cities the best living spaces in the world. "Living in cities that are pollution-free, clean, and with amenities is the right of Indian citizens," she said.