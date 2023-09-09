Home
History created with adoption of G20 Leaders' Declaration: PM Modi

It is a significant victory for India's G20 presidency that came amid increasing tensions and divergent views over the Ukraine conflict.
Last Updated 09 September 2023, 14:25 IST

With G20 leaders adopting a declaration at their summit meeting on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said history has been created and expressed gratitude to members of the bloc for their support and cooperation.

"History has been created with the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration. United in consensus and spirit, we pledge to work collaboratively for a better, more prosperous and harmonious future. My gratitude to all fellow G20 members for their support and cooperation, Modi said on X.

At the start of the second session of the G20 Leaders' Summit, Prime Minister Modi announced the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, a significant victory for India's G20 presidency that came amid increasing tensions and divergent views over the Ukraine conflict.

(Published 09 September 2023, 14:25 IST)
