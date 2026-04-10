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'History will record unfairness with which a sitting judge was treated': Justice Varma's letter to LS inquiry panel

He pointed out, of the 54 witnesses who appeared before the preliminary committee, 27 were dropped without any explanation.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 16:55 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 16:55 IST
India NewsAllahabad High Court

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