<p>The district courts in Hassan and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mandya">Mandya </a>received a hoax bomb threat mail, sending the officials into a tizzy, on Monday.</p><p>There were anxious moments at the courts in Hassan and Mandya. The court proceedings were postponed for a while, as a precautionary measure; however, they resumed later.</p><p>As part of the precautionary measures, police officials rushed to the courts and increased the security. Bomb disposal and dog squads were pressed into service. They scanned the entire premises, including the courtrooms and parking places.</p><p>Arrangements were made to ensure that the advocates, judges, and the public were not inconvenienced.</p><p>This is the second bomb e-mail threat received by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hassan-district">Hassan District</a> Court. The public demanded that the police trace the origin of the email and identify those responsible for the incident.</p><p><strong>Mandya</strong></p><p>According to the police officers, this is the first time in Mandya district's history that an email threatening to explode the court has been received. However, it was a hoax mail and the public should not panic, the officials said.</p><p>The threat was brought to the notice of the District and Sessions Judge within 15 minutes of starting the court proceedings. The activities were stopped for a while, and everyone was asked to come out of the court. Around 1,000 people, including staff, lawyers, and the public, came out of the court. However, the proceedings resumed after an hour.</p>