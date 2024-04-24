'Holds and blocks' in UNSC Sanctions Committees 'disguised vetoes': India's veiled jibe at China

The consensus arrived at the New Delhi G20 summit is one example of that,” she said, adding that unless the composition of the permanent membership of the Council is changed and made reflective of today’s realities, “diplomacy and dialogue will not get a real chance to find solutions to our challenges.”

Upon India’s initiative, the African Union became a permanent member of the G20 at the New Delhi Summit in September 2023 held under India’s Presidency of the grouping.