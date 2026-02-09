Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Hole in govt approach': Congress takes a dig over Ministers' remarks on Russian oil

'On Russian oil issue and India-US trade deal, the Commerce Minister says ask the the External Affairs Minister, the External Affairs Minister says ask the Commerce Minister, and the Petroleum Minister is preoccupied with other issues'
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 06:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 February 2026, 06:02 IST
India NewsCongressIndia PoliticsIndia-UScrude oil imports

Follow us on :

Follow Us