'Hole in govt approach': Congress takes a dig over Ministers' remarks on Russian oil
'On Russian oil issue and India-US trade deal, the Commerce Minister says ask the the External Affairs Minister, the External Affairs Minister says ask the Commerce Minister, and the Petroleum Minister is preoccupied with other issues'
The PM talks big of what he calls a ‘whole of government’ approach.
