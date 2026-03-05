Holi 2026: Odisha, Andhra report drowning incidents; fight & firing amid festivities in UP and Jharkhand

<p>While most people celebrated the festival of colours, Holi 2026, in a peaceful and joyous manner, certain parts of India witnessed concerning cases too. Odisha and Andhra reported incidents of drowning. In Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, persons were injured after breaking into fights amid the celebration. </p><p>The police informed that at least six people, including four minors, drowned in local ponds at separate places in Odisha on Wednesday while bathing after Holi celebration. Such incidents took place in Jajpur, Sundergarh, Cuttack and Keonjhar districts.</p>.42 booked for forcibly applying colours on Dalits in UP village.<p>On the other hand, similar mishap was reported from the South. Three minor students drowned after allegedly falling into a pond, where they had gone near to clean themselves after playing Holi, in Krishna district.</p><p>Holi festivities ended on a fatal note with these drowning cases, but in UP and Jharkhand the celebration saw clashes and firing. </p><p>About 11 people were injured after a dispute over playing with colours on Holi escalated into a violent clash between two groups in a village in in Barabanki. Meanwhile, three persons were injured in firing by miscreants after an altercation over playing of vulgar songs in Holi in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>