Holi 2026: Odisha, Andhra report drowning incidents; fight & firing amid festivities in UP and Jharkhand

Three minor students drowned after allegedly falling into a pond, where they had gone near to clean themselves after playing Holi, in Krishna district.
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 01:26 IST
Published 05 March 2026, 01:26 IST
