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'Hollow image of deceitful Modi': Congress claims BJP shared AI-generated video of 'beautified' Patna

In a separate post, Congress shared two videos side by side. The first was the video it alleged had been created using AI, while the second purportedly showed 'the real Bihar'.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 08:52 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 08:52 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTMCBiharPatnaAITrendingCockroach Janta Party

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