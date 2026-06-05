'Hollow image of deceitful Modi': Congress claims BJP shared AI-generated video of 'beautified' Patna

<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> on Thursday (June 4) trained guns at Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> for allegedly posting an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ai">AI</a>-generated video of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/patna">Patna</a> showing highly developed roads. </p>.<p>The grand old party claimed that the video was created using <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">artificial intelligence</a> and was deleted after people realised it was not authentic.</p><p>In a post on X, the Congress said, "Under Narendra Modi's guidance, the BJP posted an AI-generated fake video."</p>.<p>It further wrote, "People caught onto their trickery, and now the video has been deleted. The hollow image of the deceitful Modi rests on such lies, but now their fakery won't fly."</p><p>In a separate post, Congress shared two videos side by side. The first was the video it alleged had been created using AI, while the second purportedly showed 'the real Bihar'.</p><p>Captioning the post, the party wrote, "If Modi is there, then there's fraud."</p>.<p>In a separate post Congress shared two videos. The party alleged that the first video was an AI-generated one of well developed roads in Patna, while the other video allegedly showed the 'real Bihar'.</p><p>The Trinamool Congress also took a jibe at the video, saying that Patna had been 'AI-developed' before being actually developed under the BJP regime.</p>.<p>The party shared the video along with the caption, "More like, सुंदर AI - विकसित AI Isn't it @rsprasad? Patna got an AI makeover before it got actual development under the @BJP4India regime!"</p><p>The Cockroach Janta Party also launched an attack on the BJP. It shared the video along with a caption which read, "BJP’s main account, followed by 23M people, is now selling an AI/VFX version of Patna as 'DEVELOPMENT'."</p>.<p>"Bihar has a BJP Chief Minister. BJP-NDA runs the state. Still, instead of showing real roads, real drains, real hospitals, real jobs and real public feedback, they are showing glowing fantasy bridges like a video game trailer," the caption further read.</p><p>"Development is not CGI. Development is what citizens face after the camera is switched off."</p>