Hollywood's choice of weight-loss drugs now a favourite among India's rich

Pricey weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, Mounjaro and Wegovy have come to be in great demand among the rich and affluent in India despite their official unavailability in the country, a report in the Economic Times has said. The drugs are said to be used by the likes of Tesla boss Elon Musk and several Hollywood actors to maintain or lose the extra pounds.

Doctors and fitness experts told ET that they often come across patients enquiring about the pros and cons of taking the injectable medicine to help with their weight loss.

Kiran Sethi, medical director at Isya Aesthetics, told ET, "There are a lot of people interested in taking Ozempic because the weight loss is so dramatic."