Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Home Minister Amit Shah likely to visit Andaman & Nicobar Islands later this week: Officials

Police sources said that according to initial information, Shah will attend an event on December 12 in Beodnabad in South Andaman, where a statue of Savarkar will be unveiled.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 09:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 December 2025, 09:03 IST
India NewsAmit ShahAndaman and Nicobar Islands

Follow us on :

Follow Us