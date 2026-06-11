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Homemakers are nation builders: Supreme Court says loss of wife's domestic care should be monetised at Rs 30,000

The court said it is ironic to describe a homemaker as dependent on earning members when, in reality, the household's functioning depends substantially on the homemaker.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 09:45 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 09:45 IST
India NewsIndiaSupreme Court

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