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'Hope of getting justice shattered': Arvind Kejriwal not to appear before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in excise case, writes letter

Kejriwal and others had filed a plea against seeking her recusal from hearing the CBI’s excise policy case.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 04:20 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 04:20 IST
India NewsAam Aadmi PartyDelhiIndian PoliticsArvind Kejriwal

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