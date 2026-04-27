'Hope of getting justice shattered': Arvind Kejriwal not to appear before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in excise case, writes letter

<p>Aam Aadmi Party supremo <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arvind-kejriwal">Arvind Kejriwal</a> on Monday declared that neither he nor his lawyer will appear before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who dismissed his plea seeking her recusal from the Delhi excise case.</p><p>Kejriwal and others had filed a plea seeking her recusal from hearing the CBI’s excise policy case. </p> .Justice Sharma's children empanelled govt lawyers: Arvind Kejriwal in HC on recusal plea.<p>In a letter written to Justice Sharma, the former chief minister of Delhi said, "I don't believe I will get Justice from Swarana Kanta Sharma. Hence, I have taken the decision to walk on Mahatma Gandhi's footsteps of 'Satyagraha'."</p><p>He also said that he will file an appeal in the Supreme Court against Justice Sharma's decision. </p><p>On Monday, Justice Sharma on Monday refused to recuse herself from hearing the liquor-policy case as she rejected the pleas of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and others for her withdrawal.</p><p>She said a litigant cannot be allowed to judge a judge without any material, and judges cannot recuse themselves to satisfy a litigant's unfounded apprehension of bias.</p>