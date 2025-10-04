Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Hope speaks a universal language; fight for dignity, democracy same: Rahul in Colombia

Gandhi shared pictures of his visit to Colombia and his interaction with students there on his YouTube channel.
Last Updated : 04 October 2025, 15:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2025, 15:06 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiColombia

Follow us on :

Follow Us