Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Hostilities benefit nobody': India calls for restraint amid 'evolving escalation' in West Asia

This comes after Israel carried out strikes on military sites in Iran on Saturday, further fuelling fears of a full-blown war between the two heavily armed countries.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 15:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2024, 15:02 IST
World newsIranIsraelWest Asia

Follow us on :

Follow Us