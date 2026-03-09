<p>Lucknow: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/samajwadi-party">Samajwadi Party</a> president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/akhilesh-yadav">Akhilesh Yadav</a> on Monday said that in view of the prevailing "wartime conditions" in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/middle-east">Middle East</a>, India's priority should be to deliberate on key issues related to national security, foreign policy and the safety of its citizens stranded abroad.</p>.<p>In an X post, the Samajwadi Party chief said that when the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/budget-session">Budget Session</a> of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/parliament">Parliament</a> went into recess, the issues before the country were different; the current circumstances demand urgent attention to matters arising out of the conflict situation.</p>.<p>Yadav said the discussions should focus on India's official stance and opinion in the context of the war, and also examine "the issue of the country's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/foreign-policy">foreign policy</a> being mortgaged".</p>.<p>Raising concerns about decisions related to essential supplies such as oil, Yadav alleged that the country has shifted from independent decision-making to "taking orders from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a>" in such matters.</p>.EAM Jaishankar holds meeting with NSA Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan.<p>Questions related to India's sovereignty and self-reliance should also be addressed in the current scenario, he said.</p>.<p>Yadav stressed the need to ensure the safety of Indian citizens working in or travelling to regions affected by the war and called for steps to bring them back safely.</p>.<p>He also referred to journalists and media personnel who had travelled with Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> but were unable to return to the country due to the outbreak of the war, urging that arrangements be made to ensure their safe return.</p>.<p>In addition, the former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> chief minister said, the government should ensure regular supply of essential commodities affected by the conflict and take measures to control rising prices. </p>