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How a non-believer in North India claim right of entry to temple in Sabarimala, asks Supreme Court

The observation of a nine-judge Constitution bench came while hearing petitions related to discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala temple in Kerala
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 09:19 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 09:19 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtSabarimala

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