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'How about declaring Right to Vote a fundamental right?': Congress after Supreme Court's right to walk ruling

Jairam Ramesh demanded declaring the Right to Vote a fundamental right as it is of paramount importance in order to save Indian democracy.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 13:24 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 13:24 IST
India NewsCongressSupreme Court

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